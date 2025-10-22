Middletown schools offers new incentives to boost attendance

“We talk about it in school, but really it’s setting the precedent for life, showing up in everything you do,” said Superintendent Deborah Houser.

Students joined together at a pep rally — featuring special guest Bengals running back Chase Brown — at Middletown High School for the announcement.

In the weeks of Oct. 27-31, Nov. 10-14 and Dec. 8-12, students with perfect attendance will receive different gift cards to Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike’s and Cassano’s Pizza.

There are specific rules for this initiative that were explained during the pep rally.

“No early release, no absences, excused or unexcused,” an administrator said.

There is also a grand prize for a VIP Bengals Experience.

At the pep rally, Brown was more than just a special guest, urging the kids to get to class.

“I think for them it’s just giving them motivation to show up every single day, because you never know what they’re going through,” Brown said.

Earlier this year, we reported on other ways schools in Middletown are trying to combat chronic absences.

Houser reported that chronic absences were up to 45% recently, but have now been lowered to around 35%.

“It’s a very simple message, it’s important that you show up at school,” Houser said.

Houser explained that chronic absence means missing at least 10% of a student’s instructional hours. The superintendent said there are a variety of factors that can impact a student’s attendance.

“It could be from, they miss the bus and don’t have a ride to school, it could be that they’re sick. There’s a high incidence of anxiety today when it comes to school children. It could be they don’t have clean clothes to wear,” Houser said.