Middletown Pride is today: What to know

June is Pride Month, and the region has already had multiple festivities celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

Middletown has its PRIDE Festival today, June 23, beginning at 5 p.m. and running through 9 p.m. in the downtown area.

A drag show at Governor’s Square begins at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Roxie D. Mocracy and The Lady Phaedra, featuring Natalia Marie Milian, Rosemary Morris & Maya Motions.

“Stop by the official Middletown PRIDE check in booth at Governor’s Square to pick up a physical copy of the map that includes a bar crawl guide (21+ only),” organizers said today on Facebook.

Organizers shared this schedule:

5-7 p.m.: PRIDE BINGO/music at White Dog Park (see map)

6 p.m.: PRIDE ride begins (leaving from Spoken Bicycles 1201 Central Avenue)

7 p.m.: Drag Show begin at Governors Square

9 p.m.: “Middletown PRIDE is over but the fun doesn’t stop. Visit our local bars and restaurants to carry on your celebrations!”

The Cincinnati Pride Festival is also this weekend. There is a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday kicking off downtown at Seventh and Plum streets. The festival is noon to 9 p.m. at Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove.

Cincinnati Pride has an enormous list of vendors for food, retail and more. Coke products and alcohol for those 21 and older will be available for purchase.

There will be a separate ticket required for an interactive art experience. The festival is preceded by “Pride Roll Out” at the Riverfront Outdoor Rink, 925 Riverside Drive. It is free and has DJs, with food trucks and vendors from 6 to 11 p.m.

More is online here.