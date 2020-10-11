Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

A man was killed early this morning while leaving a Verity Parkway bar, according to Middletown police.
At about 12:49 a.m., police received a call of a person lying behind 601 North Verity. The man was dead when officers got to the scene. An initial investigation revealed the man had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired and at least one person was hit, according to police.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until family is notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to Detective Kristi Hughes at at 513-425-7733.