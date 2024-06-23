Middletown pickleball project progresses

J. Schmidt Homes LLC won the contract for the work.

Community Development Block Grant funding are being used to pay for the project.

The Middletown Pickleball Association and its hundreds of members have funded many past projects.

The Lefferson Park improvements allow the Middletown Pickleball Association to seek larger tournaments that supporters said will boost the local economy and reduce wait times for those seeking court time.

The sport continues to be called the fastest-growing in the United States.

Lefferson Park has been at the forefront of pickleball: nearly two decades ago tennis courts there were converted into six pickleball courts.