Middletown pastor, former city council candidate resigns after social media allegations

Since then, the Rev. Karen Johnson has served as pastor at the church, officials said.

Church leaders said they had no additional comments on Robertson’s resignation since he’s no longer employed by the church.

Robertson told the Journal News after he decided to run for city council, some residents posted negative comments about him on social media.

He called them “misleading accusations and out-of-context documents.”

While Robertson didn’t want to address any of the specific allegations, saying that would only fuel the flames, he said he was “assassinated” by the comments and the negative attention they drew leading up to the Nov. 4 general election.

“I just want this to die,” he said of the social media comments that continued after the election. “Whatever I say now will only keep those alive.”

He finished a distant third in the election, behind incumbent Paul Lolli and Joe Mulligan, and failed to win one of the two seats on council.

Robertson, 37, said he decided to resign as pastor to “protect” the church and his future. He described the mutual separation with First Baptist Church as “very peaceful.”

He’s unsure what his next career stop will be, but he plans to move out of the city.

“It’s time to turn the page,” he said. “It was best to step aside.”

He hopes his decisions don’t influence those who are considering running for public office.

“There are good people out there,” he said. “Don’t let what happened to me discourage them.”

Looking back, Robertson wonders what would have happened if he didn’t run for city council. Trying to become a city council member was not “worth what I’ve gone through,” he said.

Robertson was born and raised in southern West Virginia and graduated from Marshall University in May 2013. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree through Central Baptist Theological Seminary.

Before coming to Middletown, he served at the First Baptist Church of Grantsville, W.Va.; Judson Baptist Church of Winfield, W.Va.; and Mill Creek Baptist Church of Mill Creek, Ind.