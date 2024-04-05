Middletown Paperboard site cleanup continues; work requires additional $190K

City manager says site redevelopment will have limits: ‘Maybe some light industrial, technology or commercial use.’

Demolition crews are making progress removing remnants of the of 14-acre Middletown Paperboard site, but additional funding is needed to address asbestos issues in a remaining building.

The city will ask council at next week’s meeting to appropriate an additional $189,195 to Renascent Inc. to continue demolition, bringing the current cost of the project to $2,468,795 for clearance of the site at Verity Parkway and Vanderveer Street.

The work is covered by a $3 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant the city received from Butler County commissioners. The original bid from Renascent was for about $2.27 million, so the additional money requires council approval.

The change order states additional money is needed for “asbestos remediation of the boiler and cleanup of the lower level debris located in building 30.”

The site, described by city officials for years as “an eyesore” at the city’s southern gateway, will present an opportunity for redevelopment. But City Manager Paul Lolli said that development will have limits.

“We will likely never able to use it for residential development, but maybe some light industrial, technology or commercial use,” Lolli said.

He added it is “very possible” the entire remediation of the site could take $1 million more.

On Jan. 1, 2020, a homeless man staying inside the building lit a fire to stay warm. Joshua Lamb, then 38, reportedly left to get more wood for the fire, but it spread to his bedding, he told police. Lamb, who had multiple arrest warrants then, fled the scene.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to provide mutual aid, and smoke could be seen from miles away.

Officials called it one of the city’s most extensive and expensive fires.

Lamb was arrested a day later on charges of arson, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. Lamb pleaded guilty to arson, and he was sentenced to five years of community control. The aggravated arson charge was dismissed.

The plant had been closed about 20 years before the fire.

