Middletown names leader to coordinate events, special projects

As Middletown’s city manager, Paul Lolli said two of his priorities include attracting more residents and keeping them in the city by providing community events.
He believes the hiring of Jeri Lewis as coordinator of events and special projects is a step toward reaching those goals. Lewis, 44, of Madison Twp., started her job last week, and she will work 27 hours a week as an intern making $24.45 an hour.
Lolli hopes the job becomes a full-time position in 2023.
“We are very happy,” he said. “She’s a very community-involved person who loves Middletown.”
Over the years, in a volunteer capacity, Lewis organized the Memorial Day and July 4th parades in the city and Movies in the Park.
“That’s my heart,” Lewis said of community events.
She also chaired Ladies Night Out and the Kingswell Impact Gala that spotlighted community leaders, but now Bethany Tompkins, director of community relations at Kingwell Seminary, is taking over those events.
Before her role with the city, Lewis served as Dream Coach at Staffanation in Fairfield, where she worked with employees and taught them life skills so they could remain employed.
“I had a job that I loved,” she said. “But this was an opportunity to be back in the city. I feel very blessed that the city created this position for me.”
Lewis, a mother of five boys, said in her position she will serve as the “bridge” between the city and its residents and make sure everyone is “getting along and thriving.”
She will work in the economic development department and report to the city manager.
Lolli said he’d like to continue concerts in the park, bring back the Broad Street Bash, and revive the city’s parks and recreation department. He also sees Lewis assisting the city with its homeless population.
