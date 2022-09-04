Middletown names leader to coordinate events, special projects

“That’s my heart,” Lewis said of community events.

She also chaired Ladies Night Out and the Kingswell Impact Gala that spotlighted community leaders, but now Bethany Tompkins, director of community relations at Kingwell Seminary, is taking over those events.

Before her role with the city, Lewis served as Dream Coach at Staffanation in Fairfield, where she worked with employees and taught them life skills so they could remain employed.

“I had a job that I loved,” she said. “But this was an opportunity to be back in the city. I feel very blessed that the city created this position for me.”

Lewis, a mother of five boys, said in her position she will serve as the “bridge” between the city and its residents and make sure everyone is “getting along and thriving.”

She will work in the economic development department and report to the city manager.

Lolli said he’d like to continue concerts in the park, bring back the Broad Street Bash, and revive the city’s parks and recreation department. He also sees Lewis assisting the city with its homeless population.