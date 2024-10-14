Middletown motel fire remains under investigation

The male occupant received burns and smoke inhalation and was flown to an area hospital for treatment, according Fire Capt. Frank Baughman, who is also the fire marshal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Baughman said preliminary investigation indicates the fire started in a storage area where an electric bicycle with a lithium battery was located propped against a pole.

“The fire traveled from the lithium battery, up the exterior of the wall and into the attic space,” Baughman said. “It was a common attic space for about five of the rooms ... the fire got down into the room that one of the patrons was staying in and he woke up to fire in his room.”

Most of the damage was contained to one room, but others received smoke damage. Five occupants were displaced and received Red Cross assistance.

A person who answered the phone at the motel Monday could not answer any questions about the status of the business.