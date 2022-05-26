Middletown ministerial group hosting prayer vigil in wake of deadly school shooting

He said it’s important for communities to come together to discuss ways to eliminate the “loss of innocent lives” and to have “candid conversations” about possible action plans.

Robertson believes 90% of the country agrees on what he calls “common sense” steps to reduce the “gun violence epidemic” in this country. He said the vast majority of people support universal background checks and red flag laws.

“We need to start there, but not end there,” he said. “We need to work from that place.”

There are about 10 churches active in the Middletown Ministerial Alliance, he said.