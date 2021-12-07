Middletown mayor to address challenges, resident responses during State of the City

Condrey said council members Tal Moon and Monica Nenni will be joined in January by newly-elected council members Zack Ferrell and Rodney Mulligan. She said the five council members “want to engage with you and hear your dreams and desires for Middletown.”

Condrey, elected two years ago, promised to “continue to do the right things for the right reasons.”

The “Person of the Year” in the city is its citizens for their overwhelming support in November 2020 of the city’s extensive paving project, funded by a 1/4 of 1%, 10-year income tax levy, she said.

Middletown is in process of paving one-third of its streets, totaling more than $51M after state funds and routine paving.

She also said more than 100 Middletown citizens volunteered and served on boards and commissions to advise city council and city staff.

She also is expected to announce the winner of the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Humanitarian Award, named in honor of the former city commissioner.

Chris Urso, president of the Middletown Board of Education, will give an update on the school system.