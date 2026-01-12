Middletown man indicted on 17 charges in rape and kidnapping case

Bond is set a $700,000 total for two cases.
Joseph Wade Boggs Jr. appeared with attorney David Washington in front of Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Stephens on rape, kidnapping, assault and abductions charges Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 in Hamilton.

1 hour ago
A man arrested in November by Middletown police on 13 charges of rape, kidnapping and assault has been indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on four additional felony charges.

Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr., 45, of Middletown has been indicted on a total 17 charges, including eight counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping, one count of abduction, one count of strangulation, one count of gross sexual imposition and two misdemeanor counts of assault, according to court records.

Bond was set at $500,000 for the first set of 12 charges in November. A thirteenth charge of strangulation was added in December.

A separate bond has been set at $200,000 for the second indictment, which includes one count of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of gross sexual imposition — all felonies.

A total $700,000 bond would need to be paid for both cases in order for Boggs to be released from Butler County Jail, where he is being held.

Charges stem from incidents ranging from May 2022 to August 2025, according to the November indictment.

Charges from the January, four-count indictment stem from incidents ranging from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, 2024 and Nov. 12, 2025, two days before Boggs was arrested by Middletown police.

Boggs will be in court Feb. 23 for a plea or trial setting.

Middletown police arrested Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr. Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 on 12 charges including rape, assault and kidnapping.

