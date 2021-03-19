Middletown Lyric Theatre returns to action, embarks on 43rd season with five shows

Other shows this season will include “The Lifespan of a Fact” on April 16-17, 23-24, 30 and May 1; “Outside Mullingar” on June 4- 5, 11,-12 and 18-19; “All-American Cabaret” on July 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17; and “The Importance of Being Earnest” on Aug. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Each show will have seven performances with 8 p.m. evening show times on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. matinee showtimes on select Saturdays.

Middletown Lyric Theater. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

“This year, we were very conscious of choosing shows that we had control over the casting, the age group, and how we limit the safety of everyone. Again, we don’t know what will happen, necessarily, every day, or how things will progress, so we’ve taken everything slow. This first show has two people in it. The next show only has three people in the cast, and so on,” Shafor said.

In 2020, MLT closed down just days before the opening of “Twelfth Night.” The cast was in the final days of dress rehearsal for the production.

“In 2020, there was no income from three shows, so that hit us really hard,” Shafor said.

Fortunately, he said, a good portion of the season ticket holders have returned, and patrons have been generous with their donations. The Middletown Community Foundation has also continued to support Middletown Lyric Theatre.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to be perfectly honest. It’s putting us back together, we’re being creative, and we’re getting to see people we haven’t seen in a long time. Again, we’re following the rules, and I think as long as we do that, people are safe, and it’s nice,” Shafor said.

General admission tickets are $20 (plus applicable ticketing fees) and may be purchased at www.middletownlyric.org. Advance ticket purchase is required.