Middletown icon ready for addition to holiday lights event later this month

In 1953, the coke plant and the blast furnace were one department, according to company documents. Employees in the blast furnace constructed a cross that they lit every holiday season, so the maintenance employees assigned to the coke plant wanted something to show their Christmas spirit and erected a six-foot star with colored bulbs, according to Journal-News reports.

The star was mounted on the “moon deck,” 151 feet in the air, but it was too small to be visible to those outside the plant.

In 1954, the first full-size star was built with 20-foot angle iron and all-white bulbs. That star was retired in 1969, and the third star was erected, according to documents.

On Tuesday, about 15 members of the Grandpa Gang, the all volunteer group, continued to put up the massive lights display at Smith Park. Strassburger said they are ahead of schedule for the Nov. 26 opening night because of unseasonable warm weather this year.

Strassburger, 82, who has volunteered at LUM for its entire 21-year run, said most of the volunteers are at least 65 years old. He said AK Steel workers typically volunteer to help set up the displays, but because of COVID-19, Strassburger said he didn’t want the workers to possible spread the virus.

LUM attracts about 100,000 visitors every year and Strassburger believes that’s a boost to the local economy. He said many of the visitors come from outside Middletown and they support area businesses.

Strassburger said LUM accepts cash donations and doesn’t charge per car as some area holiday lights. He said that policy allows visitors to pay what they can afford.

“This is a great thing for the city,” he said.

The AK Steel star that was on display at the steel mill in Middletown for many years is set up at Smith Park for Light Up Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Light Up Middletown

WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26 through Dec. 31

WHERE: Smith Park, downtown Middletown

HOW MUCH: Admission by donation