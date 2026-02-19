Middletown ice rescue team saves puppy

Firefighter to take in animal named ‘Sausage.’
Middletown Division of Fire's ice rescue team saved a puppy from a pond behind a Dixie Highway home Thursday afternoon. CONTRIBUTED/MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF FIRE

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Middletown Division of Fire's ice rescue team saved a puppy from a pond behind a Dixie Highway home Thursday afternoon. CONTRIBUTED/MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF FIRE
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Middletown Division of Fire’s ice rescue team saved a puppy today from a freezing pond behind a Dixie Highway home.

The call came 1:18 p.m. with reports of a puppy who wandered out on the thin ice of the pond and “broke through with the warm weather,” according to Middletown Fire Chief Brian Wright.

ExploreMiddletown Fire trains for ice rescue scenarios

The female puppy, found by the homeowner, appears to be a stray.

Middletown firefighter and paramedic, Jacob Smith, will be taking the dog home for care and plans to adopt the puppy if an owner is not found.

The puppy has been tentatively named “Sausage.”

Middletown fire completed ice rescue team completed training last week, and Wright urged continued caution.

“It doesn’t take much as this ice continues to melt and get brittle,” he said.

An apparent stray puppy, named "Sausage" fire personnel, was rescued by Middletown ice rescue crews Thursday afternoon. CONTRIBUTED/MIDDLETOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

In Other News
1
Appeals court now weighing whether to end, extend TPS for Springfield...
2
Trenton to host data center forum open to public
3
2 suspects arrested after pursuits end in Middletown
4
Middletown deputy police chief placed on administrative leave amid...
5
Fairfield schools seek input on possible cuts

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.