Middletown ice rescue team saves puppy

The female puppy, found by the homeowner, appears to be a stray.

Middletown firefighter and paramedic, Jacob Smith, will be taking the dog home for care and plans to adopt the puppy if an owner is not found.

The puppy has been tentatively named “Sausage.”

Middletown fire completed ice rescue team completed training last week, and Wright urged continued caution.

“It doesn’t take much as this ice continues to melt and get brittle,” he said.