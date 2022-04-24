Middletown house in ‘imminent danger’ of collapsing torn down at a cost of $75K

As a part of the continued partnership between the city and the Butler County Land Bank, in February the Development Services Department submitted project applications for demolition of 14 condemned and/or blighted properties, according to city documents.

The properties were to be demolished by the Butler County Land Bank and the vacant lots would be transferred to the city of Middletown.

After receiving the application from the city, the land bank contacted the owner of the property and negotiated the donation of the condemned property to the Butler County Land Bank, the city said.

Then on April 1, the city was notified by the land bank that the house had become a public danger and it was immediately transferred to the city.

On April 4, the city learned the property had been transferred to the city and a quitclaim deed had already been recorded at Butler County.