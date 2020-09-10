Middletown first responders receive 'thank you’ meal for work during coronavirus

The National First Responder Appreciation Day is officially later this month, but the We Can Business Incubator and the Middletown Community Foundation saw fit to celebrate Middletown’s first responders on Monday.
Adriane Scherrer, founder and CEO of the We Can Business Incubator Inc., felt first responders are often under-appreciated during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We wanted to do something for the first responders,” she said. “Somebody’s got to say thanks.”
Funded through the Middletown Community Foundation’s COVID-19 fund, Scherrer arranged to have food delivered to the city of Middletown’s fire and police departments, emergency department nursing shifts at Atrium Medical Center, and the staff at Primary Health Solutions on South Verity Parkway. The city’s health department will also be honored, she said. They will also receive appreciation key
Shelby Bryant, the charge nurse at Atrium Medical Center, said food is always appreciated when donated as nursing is different post-COVID-19.
“It’s been different for visitor restrictions, and that affects the staff and the patients, so that can make things a little stressful,” she said.
Nursing school wasn’t a focus in nursing school, but Bryant said, “now I’m sure it’s something it’s going to be talked about.”
The nursing staff at Atrium have received donations, mostly of food, over the course of the pandemic, and Bryant said, “We’re appreciative of any donation, especially food.”
“People are definitely exhausted, but I don’t think it’s going away anytime soon,” she said.
It’s recommended any donation be arranged in advance (by calling 513-974-2111), Bryant said, but they’ve received impromptu donations at the emergency department.
Those who are looking to make non-food donations can always donate masks but Bryant said the nursing staff is always appreciative of pens — the crazier and funkier the better.