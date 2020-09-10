Middletown first responders receive 'thank you’ meal for work during coronavirus

“It’s been different for visitor restrictions, and that affects the staff and the patients, so that can make things a little stressful,” she said.

Nursing school wasn’t a focus in nursing school, but Bryant said, “now I’m sure it’s something it’s going to be talked about.”

The nursing staff at Atrium have received donations, mostly of food, over the course of the pandemic, and Bryant said, “We’re appreciative of any donation, especially food.”

“People are definitely exhausted, but I don’t think it’s going away anytime soon,” she said.

It’s recommended any donation be arranged in advance (by calling 513-974-2111), Bryant said, but they’ve received impromptu donations at the emergency department.

Those who are looking to make non-food donations can always donate masks but Bryant said the nursing staff is always appreciative of pens — the crazier and funkier the better.