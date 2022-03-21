Family of 5 displaced after morning fire in Middletown

A mother and four children are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross today after a fire at their Middletown apartment.
The fire was in the 6800 block of Spring Garden Street. Deputy Fire Chief Steve Ludwig said it was contained to a second floor bedroom.
The mother and children were not home when it started. She came home to find the apartment filled with smoke and the fire detector alarm sounding.
Ludwig said the fire does not appear to have been intentionally set, although it remains investigation.
