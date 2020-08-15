Middletown fire crews pulls person from river

MIDDLETOWN — A male subject pulled from the Great Miami River this afternoon has been transported to the Miami Valley Hospital, according to a city spokesperson.
Emergency crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. today to the river and pulled an unidentified man out of the water. City spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan said CPR was performed on the man.
No other information about the man or the incident has been released.
This water rescue comes nearly a week after a 27-year-old man died entering the river to swim. That man’s death was ruled accidental, according to the Butler County coroner.