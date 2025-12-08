Middletown fast-food restaurant has ‘permanently closed’

Those looking for fast-food in Middletown have one less option.
The Hardee’s location at 500 S. Breiel Blvd., has “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.
The Journal News has contacted the restaurant’s corporate offices in Cleveland, Tenn., and is waiting for a response.
The closest Hardee’s is located at 8209 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.
