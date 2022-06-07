Middletown couple charged with child endangering after passing out in van

Stephanie L. Sandlin, 29, of Lefferson Road and Justin E. Simpson Jr., 48, of Roosevelt Boulevard, were both taken into custody Monday in the 400 block of Todhunter Road when Monroe Police officers were dispatched for people passed out in a van.

Sandlin was the passenger and had to be awaken by officers. Simpson, the driver, had crack in his lap, according to Butler County Area II court documents.