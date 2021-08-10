Middletown council rejects gas station in city’s ‘gateway,’ tables potential 319-unit apartment complex

Initially Condrey wanted to table the vote until the city’s updated master plan was complete to give council “a bigger perspective,” but other members said they were prepared to vote.

Amarjit Takhar, the planned developer, told council he was expecting to close on the property Wednesday, the day after the council meeting. He said if the vote was tabled, he would be unable to close. Takhar said he owns gas stations in Middletown and Franklin and is building others in Beavercreek and Fairborn.

After the legislation was rejected, Takhar and a few others sitting with him in the audiencequickly walked out of council chambers.

Council also was supposed to vote on an ordinance that would have rezoned nearly 40 areas of the 126 acres at 4340 Union Road, Franklin, from business center flex to planned development.

The vacant property potentially could be developed into a 319-apartment complex with 108 one-bedroom units, 160 two-bed units and 51 three-bedroom units, according to representatives from Kendall Property.

The complex would include 21 three-story residential buildings, clubhouse, pool, outdoor recreational area and walking paths, according to submitted plans.