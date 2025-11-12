Middletown communications manager resigns

Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle has resigned from his position effective Dec. 31, he confirmed to this news outlet Wednesday.
He began in January 2024 after working as a public relations specialist for Northern Kentucky University.
In a LinkedIn post from Castle, he wrote, “After a lot of thought and honest conversations with myself and my family, I realized I needed to put my personal mental health and wellbeing first. My most important job is being a dad, and I want to be present for my son during these years that matter so much.”
He added that the resignation was his decision, and he does not have a another position lined up.
Castle’s resignation marks the fifth since April from city administration.
In July, Middletown’s director and assistant director of community and economic development, Lisha Morlan and Luis Rodriguez, resigned.
Jacob Schulte, who worked previously as a program manager in the department of community and economic development, has since been promoted to assistant director. The director position has not been filled.
Nathan Cahall, assistant city manager, resigned in late May.
Morlan, Rodriguez and Cahall did not respond to previous requests for comment on their resignations.
Public records requests by the Journal-News in July and August for the personnel files of Morlan, Rodriguez, Cahall and former community projects coordinator, Jeri Lewis, who left her position in April, have not been filled.
The city has open positions for an assistant city manager, economic development program manager, engineer, senior account clerk, police dispatcher, assistant city engineer and assistant public works and utilities director.
