Middletown communications manager resigns

In a LinkedIn post from Castle, he wrote, “After a lot of thought and honest conversations with myself and my family, I realized I needed to put my personal mental health and wellbeing first. My most important job is being a dad, and I want to be present for my son during these years that matter so much.”

He added that the resignation was his decision, and he does not have a another position lined up.

Castle’s resignation marks the fifth since April from city administration.