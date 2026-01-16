Middletown coffee shop launches app

A popular Middletown coffee shop is launching its own app Monday.
Triple Moon Coffee Company owner Heather Gibson said she had the idea for the app around the time she came back to working in the coffee shop in April 2025 after suffering from a stroke in 2023.
“Ever since I’ve been back, I’ve been thinking about what we could do to take it to the next level,” Gibson said.
The coffee shop at 1100 Central Ave. celebrated 10 years of business in 2015, and the app was built with the “community in mind.”
Gibson’s main goal with the app is to make ordering easier for current customers who may have a time crunch at lunch or on the way to work in the morning.
“We’ve got to get with the times,” she said.
Shelves behind the creamer and sugar area will be used for the pickup area for food and drink.
A drive-thru window open during the COVID-19 pandemic has since closed, but in the future, Gibson hopes to reopen the window and offer pickup through the drive-thru.
Customers who download the app can order head, skip the wait and earn rewards with Moon Miles Points Rewards. For every 50 points earned, customers will receive a $5 off coupon. For every 75 points, customers will get a free medium drink.
Physical rewards cards will still be available for customers, which are for free drinks only.
Customers will receive 20% off their first in app order, as well.
The app, called Triple Moon Coffee Company, is available to download on the App Store or Google Play.
The coffee shop serves handcrafted iced and hot coffees, teas and specialty drinks, lunch and breakfast items and ample space for dates, meetings and get togethers.
