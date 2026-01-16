Middletown coffee shop launches app

“Ever since I’ve been back, I’ve been thinking about what we could do to take it to the next level,” Gibson said.

The coffee shop at 1100 Central Ave. celebrated 10 years of business in 2015, and the app was built with the “community in mind.”

Gibson’s main goal with the app is to make ordering easier for current customers who may have a time crunch at lunch or on the way to work in the morning.

“We’ve got to get with the times,” she said.