Middletown closes street for sewer replacement

Middletown is closing Second Avenue between Carmody Boulevard and Water Street for six weeks starting today.
The city Public Works is closing the street to conduct sewer repairs on the North Interceptor Line.
Vehicles will be detoured from Central Avenue to Main Street.
For questions or concerns about this road closure, contact the city Engineering Department at 513-425-7927.
The city is making additional repairs/replacement of the North Interceptor Line of the sewer system.
Officials inspected the sewer immediately upstream on Second Avenue between Carmody Boulevard and Water Street, and the pipe showed signs of severe deterioration. An additional 590 feet of pipe need to be replaced, in a third project. The project is expected to take one month, weather permitting, according to Scott Tadych, city public works and utilities director. He said the additional replacement will cost about $800,000.
The repair of the first two sections will cost approximately $1.6 million, and $2 million was authorized initially for the project.