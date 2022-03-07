Middletown city leader leaving for job in Union Twp.

It appears Middletown’s assistant city manager is leaving for a leadership position in Union Twp., the Journal-News has learned.
Susan Cohen, who has served as assistant city manager since April 2021, is expected to be approved by the board of trustees to serve as Union Twp. administrator. An emergency resolution is listed on the Union Twp. agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting.
In 2019, soon after council voted to invoke the City Charter to terminate the employment of City Manager Doug Adkins, Cohen was tapped as acting city manager.
Cohen received an additional bi-weekly salary of $1,607 for the duties as acting city manager. After Jim Palenick started as city manager in July 2020 Cohen returned to administrative services director. When she was named assistant city manager her salary jumped to $114,080.
A Cincinnati native, Cohen and her husband reside in West Chester with their rescue dog.
She is a graduate of the Max M. Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University in business administration with a double major in finance and international business and earned her law degree at Case Western Reserve University.
She also has served as an assistant prosecutor, prosecutor, general counsel and administrative services director for the city of Middletown and an assistant prosecutor in Clinton County.
