Middletown Christian wins first tourney game since 2022

“The focus was to play as a team, get rebounds, move the ball and work together,” said Skaggs, a junior forward. “We’ve improved a ton over the season, and we’ve continued to improve every day. Our coaches say, ‘Go 1-0 each day.’”

Middletown Christian (8-15) has won three of its last four and four of its last six since losing 47-41 to Fairlawn on Feb. 1.

The Eagles won their first tournament game in three years and consecutive games for the first time in two seasons. MCS hadn’t won a tournament game since beating Oyler 78-39 on Feb. 15, 2022.

“I’m so proud of the way our guys came out here and played tonight,” Middletown Christian first-year coach Ryan Fairchild said. “This was a complete win for our program.”

Spencer Center (5-18) lost four of its last five to close out its season. Devon Shields led the Wolfpack with 14 points.

The Eagles led 35-16 at the half and owned a 30-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. MCS had 11 players hit the scoring column.

Middletown Christian fired 25 of 47 (53%) from the floor, assisted on 17 of its made shots and had just eight turnovers.

The takeaway

Middletown Christian is at full strength now. Fairchild said his entire roster is intact after dealing with recent injury and illness bugs.

Up next

MCS faces No. 2 Fayetteville-Perry at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakota West.