journal-news logo
X

Middletown-based short film wins big in Cincinnati’s Winterfilm IX

Average Joe Films, a video production company based in Middletown, were named the winner of Winterfilm IX. Winning Best Picture along with Audience choice, for their short film “A Balanced Breakfast.” Pictured are Co-Producer Erica Bock and Director J.W. Cox. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Average Joe Films, a video production company based in Middletown, were named the winner of Winterfilm IX. Winning Best Picture along with Audience choice, for their short film “A Balanced Breakfast.” Pictured are Co-Producer Erica Bock and Director J.W. Cox. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
1 hour ago

Average Joe Films, a video production company based in Middletown, has been named the winner of Winterfilm IX.

It won Best Picture and Audience choice, for the short film “A Balanced Breakfast.” Supporting Actress Rhyan Hanavan, a 13-year-old Middletown native, became the youngest winner in the history of the 9-year-old competition. Director J.W. Cox, also a lifelong Middletonian, took home Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The film garnered victories in the sound categories as well as nominations in the following: Best actor, best supporting actor, best Editing, and best art direction.

“This is a big win for us, I am incredibly proud of our team and this accomplishment.,” said J.W. Cox. “We have had films play all over the world, but to win big in the Cincinnati area and represent my hometown of Middletown is the biggest honor there is.”

Winterfilm is an annual event in Cincinnati, where filmmakers from all over the state compete over the course of a month to write, shoot, edit and finalize a short film over the course of one month, all themed around a particular prompt. This year’s prompt was “Balance.”

“Being nominated amongst some of the best film professionals in this area is humbling,” said Cox. “But winning? That’s absolutely incredible. Honestly I think I might be most proud of Rhyan, I think she’s going to be in bigger and bigger productions, sooner than anyone realizes.”

A Balanced Breakfast is an 11-minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

“A Balanced Breakfast is a really fun film. It’s the perfect blend of humor and heartfelt.” said the film’s Co-Producer Erica Bock.

Average Joe Films produces commercials, narrative films and wedding films professionally for the Greater Cincinnati area.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Balanced Breakfast is an 11 minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.

In Other News
1
Top local news for Thursday, April 28, 2022
2
Motorcyclist in Fairfield crash identified, is in critical condition
3
How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
4
New Cincinnati Zoo habitats will house black bears and sea otters next...
5
New sheriff’s union deals cost up to $1.1M over three years

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top