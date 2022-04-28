Middletown-based short film wins big in Cincinnati’s Winterfilm IX

Average Joe Films, a video production company based in Middletown, has been named the winner of Winterfilm IX.
It won Best Picture and Audience choice, for the short film “A Balanced Breakfast.” Supporting Actress Rhyan Hanavan, a 13-year-old Middletown native, became the youngest winner in the history of the 9-year-old competition. Director J.W. Cox, also a lifelong Middletonian, took home Best Director and Best Screenplay.
The film garnered victories in the sound categories as well as nominations in the following: Best actor, best supporting actor, best Editing, and best art direction.
“This is a big win for us, I am incredibly proud of our team and this accomplishment.,” said J.W. Cox. “We have had films play all over the world, but to win big in the Cincinnati area and represent my hometown of Middletown is the biggest honor there is.”
Winterfilm is an annual event in Cincinnati, where filmmakers from all over the state compete over the course of a month to write, shoot, edit and finalize a short film over the course of one month, all themed around a particular prompt. This year’s prompt was “Balance.”
“Being nominated amongst some of the best film professionals in this area is humbling,” said Cox. “But winning? That’s absolutely incredible. Honestly I think I might be most proud of Rhyan, I think she’s going to be in bigger and bigger productions, sooner than anyone realizes.”
A Balanced Breakfast is an 11-minute short film starring Vince Hobart Smith as a father in the midst of a mid-life crisis, struggling to balance work and life. He and his daughter, played by Rhyan Hanavan set out on a nostalgia driven journey to find a cereal from his childhood.
“A Balanced Breakfast is a really fun film. It’s the perfect blend of humor and heartfelt.” said the film’s Co-Producer Erica Bock.
Average Joe Films produces commercials, narrative films and wedding films professionally for the Greater Cincinnati area.
