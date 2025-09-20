Middletown Area Neediest Youth nonprofit ‘a gamechanger’ for local students in need

Founded about 53 years ago, MANY’s mission is to help needy students to stay in school by providing new clothes and shoes, where they can walk into their schools and classrooms with new items — often for the first time in their lives.

“MANY has been a game changer not only for the kids, but also for their parents and our schools,” said Kelvin Moss, director of Marshall High School Hamilton Campus. Marshall High School in Middletown and Hamilton are alternative high schools which support many low-income students.

MANY covers students in Middletown, Edgewood, Madison, Monroe, Fenwick, John XXIII, Franklin, Middletown Christian, Marshall High School, Middletown Preparatory Academy and Summit Academy. Referrals are made by school personnel and school liaisons.

Marshall High School students have benefited through clothing for job interviews as well as special school events. Qualifying students receive cash vouchers for $100 (and sometimes $150 in emergency situations).

Rather than a central location where students pick out clothes or shoes from tables, they individually shop for new items at a local retail outlet. Many students don’t know their shoe or clothing sizes, Moss said, so it is a new world of shopping for what they want to purchase.

It is sometimes a first in their lives, which can be intimidating. Volunteer shoppers may assist the students.

Debbie Hazelbaker, a retired educator and MANY board member, is surprised by how some kids have had nothing new in their young lives.

“The kids are overwhelmed with getting new clothes and shoes,” she said.

Just as MANY uniquely delivers services to area children, how the nonprofit operates is even more unique. Where most nonprofit organizations have overhead and administrative costs, MANY is led by a group of selfless area residents.

“We have no paid employees,” said Joe Mulligan, MANY board member. “The board underwrites all expenses. It’s significant. Our goal is to make sure that a lack of clothing and shoes is not a barrier to education.”

Since its founding in 1973 by Middletown businessman and philanthropist William Calvin Verity, Jr. and other business leaders, MANY has raised more than $990,000 that have been distributed to students.

Individual donations are combined with grants from local foundations and funds. About 750 area students are served each school year.

“One-hundred percent of the funds raised go back to the community,” said Wendy Rowland, another MANY board member.

All of the group’s board members interviewed agreed there is a great need for more support for area children, not just in Middletown, but in the surrounding region.

Future goals for the organization include expanding its donor base beyond Middletown since the organization serves kids from 18 schools in the area. Rowland said. “Every single dime you contribute is going to help kids,” said Rowland. “It’s all regional; if not Middletown, it’s your neighbor.”

To contribute or to become involved, contact Patti Hackett, treasurer, 1337 Barton Lane, Lebanon, OH 45036.

TELL US YOUR STORY

Are you in the Butler County area and have a unique story to share? Email this writer via journalnews@coxinc.com.