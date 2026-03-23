Middletown adds temporary staff to water services center amid high call volume

Middletown has voted to delay a planned 15% increase in water rates until July 1, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown has voted to delay a planned 15% increase in water rates until July 1, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
16 hours ago
X

The city of Middletown has hired two temporary employees to assist its water services call center as the department continues to receive a high volume of calls, according to the city.

The temporary workers will staff the call center Monday through Friday. One employee will work 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and the other will work from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

A city spokesperson said Middletown will return to normal staffing levels once call volumes decrease, though there is no timeline for when that may happen.

ExploreSticker shock: Middletown water bills raise concerns after cyber outage

In August 2025, a cyberattack took down city systems and water billing, leading to a months-long outage. Water billing was restored in January 2026.

A grace period to pay for charges incurred during the outage has been established, which lasts until Aug. 31.

The “current due” amount accurately represents usage since the cyber incident in August, and no late fees will be charged during the grace period on the amount.

ExploreMiddletown water billing restored; grace period established

Any past-due balances incurred during the incident may be paid in full during the grace period, though customers can make partial payments provided the entire balance is paid by Aug. 31.

Autopay has been disabled for all accounts, and it is up to each customer to re-establish autopay, though if autopay is activated, it will withdraw the full amount due.

Beginning with the next bill following the first bill of 2026, customers must pay all “current due” charges received during the grace period.

Full information can be found at tinyurl.com/MiddletownWater.

HOW TO REACH THE DEPARTMENT

Water services customer care: 513-425-7870

Water services pay by phone: 855-967-0310

Email: UtilityWeb@CityofMiddletown.org

Website: cityofmiddletown.org

In Other News
1
What to know about the earned income tax vote for Fairfield Schools
2
Final curtain call looms for veteran Lakota West HS theater director
3
No foul play suspected in case of missing woman found dead in Hamilton
4
TLC, Salt-N-Pepa announce tour stop in Cincinnati with En Vogue
5
Agencies search Hamilton sewer for evidence in 2025 remains case

About the Author

Follow Bryn Dippold on facebook

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.