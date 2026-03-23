Middletown adds temporary staff to water services center amid high call volume

A city spokesperson said Middletown will return to normal staffing levels once call volumes decrease, though there is no timeline for when that may happen.

In August 2025, a cyberattack took down city systems and water billing, leading to a months-long outage. Water billing was restored in January 2026. A grace period to pay for charges incurred during the outage has been established, which lasts until Aug. 31.

The “current due” amount accurately represents usage since the cyber incident in August, and no late fees will be charged during the grace period on the amount.

Any past-due balances incurred during the incident may be paid in full during the grace period, though customers can make partial payments provided the entire balance is paid by Aug. 31.

Autopay has been disabled for all accounts, and it is up to each customer to re-establish autopay, though if autopay is activated, it will withdraw the full amount due.

Beginning with the next bill following the first bill of 2026, customers must pay all “current due” charges received during the grace period.

Full information can be found at tinyurl.com/MiddletownWater.

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