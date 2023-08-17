MIDDLETOWN — Middletown is the only Butler County city with two assistant managers after City Council approved the promotion of Ashley Combs during Tuesday’s meeting.

Combs, who was serving as development services director, joins Nathan Cahall as assistant city managers in Butler County’s second largest city.

Combs will be paid $127,788, the same as Cahall, according to city records. City Manager Paul Lolli, the city’s former fire chief, is paid $158,000. That means Middletown is paying its top three city officials $413,576.

Two other Butler County cities, Fairfield and Monroe, have assistant city managers, according to research by the Journal-News.

Fairfield’s assistant city manager is Laurie Murphy, who was hired in May 2022. She earns $123,000, according to city records.

Monroe’s assistant city manager is Kacie Waggaman, who was appointed to the position in 2016. She earns $145,066.

To replace Combs, the city appointed Devra Wells to the position of development services director. Wells will be paid $92,690.

Lolli said he initiated an administrative restructure aimed at bolstering the efficiency of city operations and fulfilling Middletown’s forward-thinking vision.

Cahall will preside over departments such as economic development, finance, human resources, law, information systems, communications and the court’s liaison, according to a news release.

Combs will oversee developmental services, public works, utilities and parks, transit, community events and the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center.

“This marks a pivotal juncture in our city’s journey, as we strive to elevate the quality of life for our residents by generating employment opportunities, fostering vibrant neighborhoods, and cultivating a diverse array of attractions that solidify Middletown’s standing as a premier city in Ohio,” Lolli said in a statement.

Lolli said he wanted to nurture leadership within the city’s workforce. This shift in organizational dynamics empowers him to focus on public safety, health, and the environment, according to the release.