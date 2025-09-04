Middletonians, rejoice! Chick-fil-A has set an opening date

The restaurants opens Sept. 18. Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day. For breakfast options, guests can receive a free chicken biscuit, egg white grill or four-count Chick-n-Minis. For lunch/dinner, guests can receive a free chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, eight-count nuggets, grilled nuggets or a five-count nugget kid’s meal. No purchase is necessary.

The restaurant will be located at 6465 Culbertson Road, and while some people have expressed concerns about the congestion in that area, owner and operator Raymond Allan said “it’s a great location.”

The 5,200-square-foot building just off of Exit 32 on Interstate 75 is next to the Quality Inn & Suites, near Cracker Barrel and at the former location of Buckeye’s restaurant in Warren County.

The company, based in Atlanta, purchased the property for $700,000 on March 5, according to Warren County Auditor records.

There are no other Chick-fil-A restaurants in Middletown. The closest location to Middletown is in Liberty Twp.

Ten years ago, Middletown residents were asked their top priorities in a survey called “What If Middletown.”

When they were asked what would make their city better, the top responses were improved streets, the reopening of community pools and a Chick-fil-A.

In the years since the survey, miles of Middletown roads have been repaved and the city is building an aquatic center at the Atrium YMCA.

Ironically, 48 years ago, Middletown’s first and only Chick-fil-A location opened in the once vibrant Towne Mall. After the restaurant closed some years later, residents have been chirping ever since for another Chick-fil-A.

Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MIDDLETOWN LOCATION

tinyurl.com/chick-fil-a-middletown