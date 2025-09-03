Murder-mystery play to mark first joint fundraising effort for Middletown Lyric Theatre and Sorg

This upcoming production marks the first joint fundraising effort of this new partnership, which was started in part to assist SORG with the goal of bringing the Sorg Opera House “back to life,” according to Middletown Lyric Theatre president Charley Shafor. The production, “Rehearsal for Murder,” is a “true” murder-mystery play, according to Charley Shafor, director of Middletown Lyric Theatre. A member of the Sorg Opera House board, Joel Brown, recommended the show. “He had done it several times before and had always received a good response from it,” Shafor said. Brown is also directing the show.

As for specific goals for money raised, Shafor said, “We’re all on the same page about trying to get as much done to make the audience...more comfortable and make their experience the best it can be.” Nancy Griffith, SORG president, said they are hoping to raise money for some “pay-to-play” grants, where the organization has to make deposit and work payments before being reimbursement. Griffith said it can be difficult to find companies to complete renovation work on the opera house. “From the outside looking in, it doesn’t look like we’re ever doing much. It’s important to keep in people’s heads that the building is really old...it didn’t fall apart quickly, it’s not going to fix quickly,” she said. Shafor said keeping the Sorg Opera House “vibrant” and “useful” is important and it’s a “great reason” to support the production. “The money that you spend not only goes to help pay the bills, but it goes to help keep something that a group of people are working very hard to keep necessary in our town,” he added.

Performances of “Rehearsal for Murder” will be on Friday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 20 at 3 and 8 p.m.

There will be a chance to win one of five themed baskets if attendees purchase a raffle ticket.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the box office on the days of the shows.