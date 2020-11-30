Miami Twp. defense contractor announces new aviation spinoff

Cornerstone Research Group, Inc. (CRG), a Miami Twp.-based aerospace and defense firm, announced a new spin-off venture Monday — Lectratek LLC, which will focus on electric aviation technologies, also known as “eAviation.”
The new company has already been able to take advantage of three new Agility Prime contracts, contracts that are part of the Air Force’s exploration of flying cars.
Creating new businesses and divisions is all in a day’s work for Cornerstone. Lectratek will take advantage of CRG-developed technologies, including engineering services and aircraft parts related to electric propulsion, advanced composites and safe energy storage, the company said in a release.
“The company is already off to a strong start, leveraging over $25 million of prior DoD/NASA investment at CRG, including three new Agility Prime contracts,” Cornerstone said in a release.
“Nothing could be more appropriate to the Dayton region’s inventive roots than growing a company to be a leader in the next wave of aviation,” said Patrick Hood, Cornerstone chief executive. “Electric aviation is rapidly moving from something people dream about to something people will use every day, and Lectratek is positioned to be a leader in the field.”
Lectratek is the first new company coming out of CRG’s recently formed Venture Studio to “gain critical mass,” said Andrew Cothrel, CRG’s chief venture officer.
“We are really pleased with how quickly customer demand is becoming tangible for Lectratek, particularly for our highly unique propulsion solutions,” Cothrel said. “While it is still early days in eAviation, this is a market forecasted to be worth $178 billion by 2040, and we think Lectratek has something to offer that can lead to enduring success.”
While the local company’s core business has always been “deep R&D” in the aerospace and defense sector, CRG has a record of creating new companies and businesses.
For example, Cornerstone created Spintech to develop and refine a “shape memory polymer,” a technology that has proven of interest of composite material manufacturers, as well as SpaceX.
Founded in 1997, CRG has made the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time in 2020.