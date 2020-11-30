Miami Twp. defense contractor announces new aviation spinoff

Lectratek is the first new company coming out of CRG’s recently formed Venture Studio to “gain critical mass,” said Andrew Cothrel, CRG’s chief venture officer.

“We are really pleased with how quickly customer demand is becoming tangible for Lectratek, particularly for our highly unique propulsion solutions,” Cothrel said. “While it is still early days in eAviation, this is a market forecasted to be worth $178 billion by 2040, and we think Lectratek has something to offer that can lead to enduring success.”

While the local company’s core business has always been “deep R&D” in the aerospace and defense sector, CRG has a record of creating new companies and businesses.

For example, Cornerstone created Spintech to develop and refine a “shape memory polymer,” a technology that has proven of interest of composite material manufacturers, as well as SpaceX.

Founded in 1997, CRG has made the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time in 2020.