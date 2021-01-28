Miami’s new $6 million program to give mental health aid to schools for struggling students

A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that mental health-related emergency room visits nationwide increased 31 percent for children age 12-17 and 24 percent for children age 5-11 from March 2020 to October 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

To address this need, said Miami officials, Meehan’s team was selected by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to develop a 21-month plan.

The plan will begin this month. Meehan said the new program will also aid school counselors.

School counselors have been under extraordinary stress in striving to help students and school families as they deal with the pandemic and often the major changes – including remote learning – brought on by coronavirus.

“We’re also going to focus on school staff wellness because if they are mentally well, they will be able to help their students,” she said.

Meehan said Miami’s center - with its legacy of statewide work and resources — “will serve as the hub of the project, bringing hundreds of people from across the state together to address this significant school mental health crisis.”