‘We have rehearsed this for a long time’: Miami U. Symphony Orchestra to play during ‘Frankenstein’ movie showing on Halloween

“There are a large number of schools in the country that have yearly Halloween concerts, but this is the first time that we are doing a Halloween concert at Miami with a symphony orchestra,” Averbach said. “I would love it if it becomes a tradition. We are doing something that is quite unusual. We are going to show the classic “Frankenstein” movie from 1931 and accompany the movie with a soundtrack that was written recently by an American composer, Michael Shapiro.”

He said this is a “challenge,” because he doesn’t have any resources to synchronize the music with the movie.

“I will have to do it live with the participation of the orchestra. We have rehearsed this for a long time,” said Averbach. “There are also other elements to this project that haven’t been done anywhere else.”

This year, the total number of performances of this musical score is 70, which is a substantial number, he said.

“What we are going to do that is different from everybody else, is we are going to interrupt the performance in strategic places, and have comical sketches happening in between,” Averbach said.

The campus-wide celebration will transform Hall Auditorium with Halloween decorations, and both the performers and audience members are encouraged to come in costume.

More than music and a movie

Elena and Juan Carlos Albarran from Global and Intercultural Studies will lead the evening’s festivities. At select moments during the film, there will be a few surprises, such as interactive sketches, interviews addressing the main themes in ‘Frankenstein,” a costume competition, and special performances, including a dance by students from Dance Theatre.

Adding to the excitement, multiple Miami departments will join forces to bring the story of Mary Shelley’s 1818 “Frankenstein” novel to life. From exploring the novel’s enduring place in literature, to the ethical dilemmas of science and biology, to the Gothic imagery that has inspired generations of artists and filmmakers — the event will blend entertainment with education.

Other participating faculty will include Madelyn Detloff, José Amador, Ellen Yezierski and Mary Jean Corbett.

“It becomes a multi-disciplinary project, and all of this is going to be done in good taste, creating a flow, to the movie, and to the event as a show, making it fun, and at the same time, instructive for the audience,” Averbach said. “There are a number of elements combined that will make this a really unique and special Halloween event for Miami.”

The concert is sponsored by the Department of Music in conjunction with Global and Intercultural Studies as well as Miami Activities and Programming.

Additionally, there will be a pre-concert lecture with Dr. Kerry Hegarty from 6-6:30 p.m. in the Green Room. Hegarty, Associate Professor of Film Studies, teaches courses in film history, film theory and Latin American cinema, among others.

MORE DETAILS