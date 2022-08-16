Miami University receives more than $180K in federal grants

Miami University has received more than $180,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities for two projects at the college in this year’s round of federal funding.
One grant of $10,000 was given to the university for a “preservation assessment” of audiovisual materials and to enhance the university’s ability to archive important documents.
The second grant of $172,625 is meant to fund residencies for 25 educators to observe and study Muslim religion and culture in America.
These two Oxford grants were the only ones allocated to Butler County. In total, Ohio received 10 grants worth $704,776 this year.
