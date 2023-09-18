Miami University is No. 3 for excellence in undergrad teaching, U.S. News & World Report says

Miami University has some of the best undergraduate teaching among the nation’s public universities, according to a recent rankings list from U.S. News & World Report.

The Oxford-based college is No. 3 for excellence in undergraduate teaching and No. 11 for undergraduate teaching programs, the report states. The school was ranked No. 70 in “best college” among national public universities.

“The university also is near the top both overall and among national public universities in Learning Communities (sixth public, 17th overall), Undergraduate Engineering Programs No Doctorate – Mechanical (fifth among public universities excluding military institutions, 17th overall), Undergraduate Engineering Programs No Doctorate (seventh among public universities excluding military institutions, 30th overall), Study Abroad (ninth public, 34th overall), and Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects (10th public, 41st overall),” states a news release from Miami University.

The college was also named in Best Value Schools - National Universities, Top Performers on Social Mobility- National Universities and Undergraduate Computer Science Programs.

“U.S. News & World Report also noted Miami for Accounting (No. 23 public, No. 46 overall), Undergraduate Business Programs (No. 43 public, No. 70), Best Colleges for Veterans – National Universities (No. 66 public, No. 87), Undergraduate Economics (No. 41 public, excluding military institutions, No. 99), and Undergraduate Psychology Programs (No. 65 public, excluding military institutions, No. 118),” the Miami University release said.

The methodology used by U.S. News & World Report was adjusted this year to drop five long-standing factors, modify the weights of others and add new components.