Miami Regionals campus dean leaving position for return to teaching

The leader of Miami University’s regional campuses is leaving in part to return to one of her first passions – teaching.
Miami Regionals Dean Catherine Bishop-Clark recently announced she will be stepping down from her position as head of the school’s Hamilton and Middletown campuses at the end of this school year.
Bishop-Clark said the coronavirus’ impact on Miami was not among the motivating factors.
“For many reasons, I have decided this will be my final year in this position. Those reasons include the completion of a five-year term, work-life balance and family needs,” said Bishop-Clark.
“What they do not include is COVID-19 or our current challenges. There will always be challenges and I continue to maintain the regional campuses are well positioned to meet those challenges.”
Bishop-Clark plans to return to the faculty of Miami University and will teach in the school’s Department of Computer and Information Technology.
In recent years, under Bishop-Clark’s management, the regional campuses at Hamilton and Middletown have seen consistent student enrollment jumps and an unprecedented expansion of two and four-year undergraduate degree offerings.
According to a statement from school officials, prior to her current position, she served as associate dean of Miami Regionals and co-chaired the committee to implement the College of Professional Studies to develop new, regional-based degrees.
A 27-year veteran of Miami, in 2015 Bishop-Clark was recognized as a West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance Women of Excellence recipient.
Also in 2015, Bishop-Clark was chair of the Middletown United Way Campaign. The campaign raised $1.6 million, exceeding its goal by $300,000. She also serves on the Middletown Community Foundation Board of Trustees.
Bishop-Clark also led Miami’s efforts to build Greentree Health Science Academy, an educational facility coordinating efforts of the Atrium Medical Center, City of Middletown and Warren County Career Services.