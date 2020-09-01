Miami Regionals campus dean leaving position for return to teaching

Bishop-Clark plans to return to the faculty of Miami University and will teach in the school’s Department of Computer and Information Technology.

In recent years, under Bishop-Clark’s management, the regional campuses at Hamilton and Middletown have seen consistent student enrollment jumps and an unprecedented expansion of two and four-year undergraduate degree offerings.

According to a statement from school officials, prior to her current position, she served as associate dean of Miami Regionals and co-chaired the committee to implement the College of Professional Studies to develop new, regional-based degrees.

A 27-year veteran of Miami, in 2015 Bishop-Clark was recognized as a West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance Women of Excellence recipient.

Also in 2015, Bishop-Clark was chair of the Middletown United Way Campaign. The campaign raised $1.6 million, exceeding its goal by $300,000. She also serves on the Middletown Community Foundation Board of Trustees.

Bishop-Clark also led Miami’s efforts to build Greentree Health Science Academy, an educational facility coordinating efforts of the Atrium Medical Center, City of Middletown and Warren County Career Services.