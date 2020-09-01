X

Miami Regionals campus dean leaving position for return to teaching

Less than two miles south of Hamilton, the Miami University Hamilton campus sits along the Great Miami River with access from University Boulevard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
By Michael D. Clark

The leader of Miami University’s regional campuses is leaving in part to return to one of her first passions – teaching.

Miami Regionals Dean Catherine Bishop-Clark recently announced she will be stepping down from her position as head of the school’s Hamilton and Middletown campuses at the end of this school year.

Bishop-Clark said the coronavirus’ impact on Miami was not among the motivating factors.

“For many reasons, I have decided this will be my final year in this position. Those reasons include the completion of a five-year term, work-life balance and family needs,” said Bishop-Clark.

“What they do not include is COVID-19 or our current challenges. There will always be challenges and I continue to maintain the regional campuses are well positioned to meet those challenges.”

Bishop-Clark plans to return to the faculty of Miami University and will teach in the school’s Department of Computer and Information Technology.

In recent years, under Bishop-Clark’s management, the regional campuses at Hamilton and Middletown have seen consistent student enrollment jumps and an unprecedented expansion of two and four-year undergraduate degree offerings.

According to a statement from school officials, prior to her current position, she served as associate dean of Miami Regionals and co-chaired the committee to implement the College of Professional Studies to develop new, regional-based degrees.

A 27-year veteran of Miami, in 2015 Bishop-Clark was recognized as a West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance Women of Excellence recipient.

Also in 2015, Bishop-Clark was chair of the Middletown United Way Campaign. The campaign raised $1.6 million, exceeding its goal by $300,000. She also serves on the Middletown Community Foundation Board of Trustees.

Bishop-Clark also led Miami’s efforts to build Greentree Health Science Academy, an educational facility coordinating efforts of the Atrium Medical Center, City of Middletown and Warren County Career Services.

