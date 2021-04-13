Miami nursing students get unexpected front-line work during COVID-19 vaccine efforts

“It’s very rare that you get to do anything like a mass vaccination clinic for something that has been plaguing the whole world,” said Edwards.

And historic, said Stephanie Nicely, a Miami associate professor of nursing.

“No words can describe the weight of this experience for me. It was so emotional to see the students be part of a historical event,” Nicely said.

The State of Ohio has provided Miami with 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for employees and 3,500 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for students. All vaccines are provided at no charge to employees and students.

While the vaccine is voluntary and not required, the university has encouraged its employees and students to get vaccinated.

The majority of younger Ohio adults were ineligible until March 29, but now, depending on the specific vaccine maker, people in the state as young as 16 can get a shot.

“By offering vaccinations on college campuses we believe more students will opt to get the vaccine and they’ll get it with their peers,” DeWine said earlier this month when announcing the program.

Other duties for the Miami nursing students include registering participants and scheduling them for the second dose since the vaccines are of the two-dose variety. They also will monitor participants for any adverse reactions to the vaccine in the post-vaccination areas.

“Spring semester 2021 provided a rare and, what we hope to be, a once-in-a-lifetime event for our nursing students to work in a global pandemic,” Nicely said.