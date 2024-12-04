Miami esport pioneer earns top school award prior to death

An assistant professor of Emerging Technology in Business + Design (ETBD) at Miami, Alexander was also a multidisciplinary scholar who brought together teaching and scholarship in rhetoric, game studies, Cherokee/Indigenous rhetorics, and digital media production, school officials said.

“Phill Alexander was a visionary whose leadership in collegiate esports extended far beyond Miami,” said Miami President Gregory Crawford.

Two days prior to Alexander’s Nov. 19 death, Crawford and other Miami officials were at hie bedside as he received the prestigious President’s Medal during a small ceremony joined by Alexander’s wife Julie, an assistant teaching professor in the Farmer School of Business, and colleague Heidi McKee, a professor of English.

The 47-year-old Alexander died at home after battling colon and liver cancer, according to his obituary.

“The medal honors his extraordinary and impactful service,” said school officials of the 2007 Miami masters degree graduate.

Miami’s Bachelor of Science in Games + Simulation program provides students with an interdisciplinary plan of study covering all aspects of creating and interpreting computer games. National and global esports competitions have become a varsity sport at the school as individuals and teams compete in the digital world.

Students in the program are trained in software coding, design, writing and prepare for a career or graduate study in game design, development, 3D modeling, creative development, writing or designing, esports and games in other industries.

Michael Bailey-Van Kuren, chair and associate professor of ETBD, called Alexander a pioneer in esports curriculum development.

“He taught the first documented collegiate course on esports and introduced the first class ever on Esports Broadcasting,” said Bailey-Van Kuren. “His groundbreaking work has not only transformed Miami’s academic offerings but also provided invaluable learning experiences for hundreds of students.”

Miami University Provost Elizabeth Mullenix said that during her time as dean of the College of Creative Arts, she had the privilege of working closely with Alexander and witnessed his passion for education and innovation firsthand.

“He was key to establishing our program in Games and a trailblazer in collegiate esports. Phill was a kind, collegial, collaborative colleague, and I know that his impact will continue to be felt at Miami,” Mullenix said.

To that end, Miami also announced the creation of a scholarship to honor Alexander. The Professor Phill Alexander Memorial Fund will support students interested in Game Studies at Miami.

Ryan Fisher, dean of the College of Creative Arts, noted in a message to Miami colleagues that Alexander’s innovative courses and pivotal role in launching the Master’s in Esports Management have left an enduring legacy within the College of Creative Arts.

“Phill’s enthusiasm and leadership extended far beyond academics,” Fisher said. “His efforts positioned Miami as a national powerhouse in esports, earning championships, widespread recognition, and the admiration of countless students and colleagues.”

School officials said family, friends, and colleagues are planning a celebration of Alexander’s life to be held at Miami in the spring.