MetroParks building heavily damaged after storms roll through Butler County

A building on MetroParks property was greatly damaged when severe weather moved through Ross Twp. and Hamilton and a giant tree fell on a building there.
“The Forest Run MetroPark Welcome Center at Timberman Ridge and other facilities at Forest Run MetroPark sustained substantial damage from todays storms,” officials posted on Facebook. “There were no injuries reported, and MetroParks’ staff will be working on cleanup efforts over the next several weeks.”
The power was out at that location after the storms that occurred between 3 and 5 pm. Wednesday.
A Journal-News photographer who was at the park and surrounding area said lots of trees were down and there was some flooding in the area of Timberman Road and along Ohio 128.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday there were more than 8,800 power outages in Hamilton County and 700 in Butler County, according to Duke Energy’s online outage map.
