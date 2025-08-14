Mercy opens urgent care center at Jungle Jim’s International Market complex

It is Butler County’s third urgent care center operated by Mercy Health. Others are located at 3300 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp., and 1 N. Brookwood Ave., in Hamilton.

Along with urgent care, there is an occupational health practice that shares space in the new building.

Three exam and a procedure room are dedicated to urgent care; occupational health occupies another four rooms. The two share X-ray and lab rooms where patients can receive on site imaging or get results from bloodwork and other tests.

Patients are typically seen by one of three nurse practitioners, with at least one on duty. As volume warrants it, two or more will be assigned to the office.

“We offer service at a cheaper cost than going to the emergency room. We are an acute care outlet for busy parents or professionals who work during the day,’’ said Katherine Smith, regional operations manager.

“Often people use the ER for convenience – they work and can’t get to a doctor’s office. We see patients up until 8 p.m. when our doors close – but we stay until everyone’s been seen.”

Patients can be treated for non-emergency medical conditions that include sprains, flu or Covid symptoms, minor fractures, ear infections and other maladies.

“We are proud to continue expanding our footprint in the Cincinnati area and remain committed to meeting the health care needs of this community with compassion, efficiency, and expertise,” said Dr. Philip Lam, regional medical director for Mercy Health Urgent Care.

An 11th urgent care center will open in late August in Lebanon at 1525 Genntown Road.

The urgent care center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Phone: 513-874-8111