Memorial Day weekend events planned in Butler, area counties

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Darrtown Cemetery, Shollenbarger Road

Description: Program is “The Adventure Begins,” by Philip R. Brown. Special guests will be Milford Mini-Farmers and Alan Dunkelberger.

Kings Island Military Days

When: Sunday and Monday

Location: Kings Island amusement park in Mason

Description: Free admission to military personnel the entire weekend. This includes active, retired, veterans, reserves and national guard. Military members also get up to $45 in savings when purchasing tickets online for up to six friends and family members.

More details: visitkingsisland.com/events/military-days

Memorial Day Ceremony in Germantown

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Location: Veterans Memorial Day Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Description: Patriotic music, presentation of flag, bugle call, guest speaker, message from CWO (US Army Retired) David Shortt, floral tributes and more. Also a walk to the cemetery involving multiple groups and a service at Germantown Union Cemetery.

Franklin Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Location: Starts on Main Street at Franklin Yards and travels down Main to Sixth, left on Sixth, right on River, right on Third and ends with a ceremony at the corner of Third and Main streets.

More details: franklinohio.org/community/events___activities_/memorial_day_parade.php

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Middletown

When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday

Location: Marches down Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. Tribute at Woodside following the parade.

More details: cityofmiddletown.org

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Fairfield

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Location: parade will start at Express Scripts and head south on Hicks Blvd. Right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road, right on Wessel Drive and ending at Fairfield Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel.

More details: fairfield-city.org

Memorial Day Parade in Hamilton

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Location: parade will go east on Court Street, north on 2nd Street, east on High Street, north on 7th Street, east on Heaton Street, to main gate at Greenwood Cemetery. Ceremony begins at GAR section at 11:15 a.m.

Description: A wreath laying ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. from the High Street bridge.

Memorial Day Parade in West Chester Twp.

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Location: down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Mason

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Location: travel along Main street before turning south on Mason Montgomery Road, turn right onto Fox field Drive and into the Mason Municipal Center parking lot. Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. inside the center.

Description: following the ceremony, the public is may join the VFW Post 9622 for a memorial ceremony at noon at Rose Hill Cemetery honoring founding member, Robert N. Mount. The ceremony will take place at his gravesite. Rose Hill Cemetery is located across the street from the center.

More details: imaginemason.org

Memorial Day Ceremony at Dayton National Cemetery

When: 11 a.m. Monday

Location: 4400 W. Third St., Dayton

Description: The VA hosts commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 national cemeteries throughout the U.S. on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Parade in downtown Lebanon

When: 11 a.m. Monday

Location: Starting on South Street, traveling north on Broadway, turning left onto Silver Street and finishes at the Lebanon Cemetery.

Description: The Cincinnati War Birds are doing a flyover during the parade and again during the ceremony at the Lebanon Cemetery.

More details: lebanonohio.gov

Memorial Day Parade in Springboro

When: 2 p.m. Monday

Location: Parade will start in the area behind River Valley Credit Union adjacent to Florence Drive. After the parade, a brief ceremony is set for Wade Field, with complimentary refreshments and picnic fare following.

More details: cityofspringboro.com

Alex Cutler contributed to this story.