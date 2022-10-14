Meet the 6-year-old girl who plays tackle football in Fairfield

Her coach says she hits hard.

“They’ve all been hit by her and none of them like it,” said coach Meddings.

Her teammates say she plays hard.

“She got a lot of sacks and she’s good,” said teammate Gabe Grimes.

“The kid makes very few mistakes,” coach Meddings said. “Her strong suit would be she always gets back up.”

Josie holds her own on and off the field.

“My favorite part is she’s kind,” Grimes said.

The team recently clinched the playoffs with a win in which Josie converted two 2-point conversions, recovered a fumble, and made numerous tackles

While the season comes to a close, Josie is just getting started.

“She taught me not to judge. This stereotypical thought process, you know, ‘girls don’t play football,’” coach Meddings said. “This girl plays football and she’s probably one of my top three best players, period.”

“Girls can play football and it’s not even a problem,” Josie said. “I can play.”