McCullough-Hyde Women’s Giving Circle supports empowerment of women and girls in Oxford community

The McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation announced the launch of the McCullough-Hyde Women’s Giving Circle with 30 “founders” providing philanthropic leadership in year one.
The Circle is made up of a diverse group of women that pool their donations and decide together how to best invest in programs that support and empower women and girls in the community.
Organizational meetings took place in August and December at the Knolls of Oxford. The Circle meets quarterly for networking, fellowship and educational sessions focused on health and wellness issues facing women.
A minimum donation of $1,000 is required for an individual, one-year membership. Members are entitled one vote to determine which program or project to fund. The evaluation of health and wellness projects will be based on the positive impact it will have on women and girls throughout Butler and Preble counties in Ohio, and Franklin and Union counties in Indiana. Members will collectively decide and vote on the recipients of the grants each year, according to Tyler Wash, Executive Director of McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Foundation. The inaugural grant will be made in spring.
The McCullough Hyde Women’s Giving Circle is open to all women who are interested in making a philanthropic impact. For more information, go to TriHealth.com/MHMHFoundation.
