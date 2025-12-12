McCrabb: Middletown school district, bakery make a ‘perfect partnership’

The top three vote-getters had their artwork turned into real-life cakes by decorator Jennifer Coby and Vera Slamka, who has owned the pastry shop with her husband, John, for 41 years.

Orick’s water color and acrylic painting featured a pink, white and red two-layer cake decorated with two red cherries on top, giving the impression it was cherry-flavored.

Instead, it was strawberry.

Don’t judge a cake by its appearance.

“I like cherries, but I wasn’t thinking what flavor I would have my cake,” Orick said Wednesday when the three winners received their cakes. “I picked strawberry, so it doesn’t make sense, but that’s okay.”

It took her three weeks to complete the painting because she “just kept messing up,” she said.

Middle school art teacher Sharon Theard, who started the cake painting contest in 2014, said the 26 finalists received 2,632 votes during the six-week contest.

She said the “right people won.”

Central Pastry employees said customers enjoyed the contest and joked they had to vote before purchasing any pastries.

For Theard, this was more than a painting contest among four classes of art students.

“Pride,” she said. “Personal pride. You are up there for the public to see and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel some important.’ Whenever I can put artwork up, I send letters to the parents and let them know. The kids just glow.”

It also gives the kids an opportunity to take pride in their city, said Theard.

“Middletown is a special, special place,” she said. “I want the city to love them. It’s about letting people see that we are full of wonderful things.”