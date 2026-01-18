McCrabb: Man who never spoke left a lasting impression

“I cried that he would never be able to function like the rest of the kids,” Cornett said. “It was devastating at first. Like all moms, I wanted my child to have an independent life, a happy life.”

While Christopher, a 2016 Fairfield High School graduate, required around the clock care due to Cerebral Palsy, that certainly didn’t stop him from having a happy life and one that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Christopher Allen Cornett died on Dec. 26, 2025 at UC Medical Center. He was 33. Just as he gave of himself throughout his life, he did the same after he died.

He was an organ donor.

“He gave unconditional love,” his mother said. “He was a gift, a gift from God to me.”

When someone dies, some people don’t know what to say to those grieving. So they say the wrong thing.

Like the person who asked Cornett if she “felt free” after her son died.

“They think it’s a burden,” she said of raising a child with special needs. “It’s not a burden. He gave me more than I gave him.”

When Christopher was 2 1/2 years old, his brother, Matthew, was born. Four months later, their father, Mike, died of a heart attack. He was 37.

That’s when Beth Cornett, 61, the youngest of nine children, said her family stepped forward and helped raise her sons. Matthew was always there for his brother and they held hands when Christopher died.

Many of her nieces and nephews also cared for Christopher.

Mary Finke, one of Christopher’s many cousins, said she was thankful for the time he spent on earth, teaching us the importance of acceptance, spending time with our families and enjoying the “simple things” in life.

While he never spoke, Christopher had the ability to “light up a room” with his infectious smile or squeals, said Finke.

“He brought love, joy, and light to all who knew him,” Finke said from her Virginia home. “He taught us how to be compassionate toward people and treat everyone equally.”

Finke is 12 years older than Cornett and she frequently helped his parents care for him in Fairfield.

He always wanted to be included in family activities and enjoyed eating at his favorite restaurants: Cracker Barrel, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s, going to the movies, watching Barney, listening to the Gaither Homecoming videos and raising his hand in praise.

When he spotted an American flag from afar, he instantly placed his hand over his heart, Finke said.

She said Cornett taught those around him the true meaning of unconditional love and showed that even in a life filled with challenges, joy can still be found. His life was a powerful testament to perseverance, love, joy, and the belief that life is always worth fighting for, she said.

After helping care for Cornett, Finke has spent the last 20 years teaching special education elementary school students in Bedford County, Va.

Cornett taught her to have “a heart for people with disabilities,” she said.

Throughout his life, he showed her and her three children that regardless of a person’s perceived disability, they don’t want to be treated differently.

“He made me a better person,” Finke said. “You can learn so much spending time with people with disabilities.”

Columnist Rick McCrabb writes about local people and events every Sunday. If you have an idea for a story, contact him at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.