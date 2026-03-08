McCrabb: Father returns to same NICU where he spent months as a preemie

Now fast forward to Feb. 6, 2026.

Brandon and Lacey Creekbaum, of Middletown, with a 2-year-old son at home, became parents of twin girls, Iris and Lyla, who were born prematurely at 32 weeks.

So Creekbaum found himself back at Miami Valley Hospital in the same NICU where he spent several months fighting for his life.

And some of the nurses who cared for Creekbaum 35 years ago also cared for his twins last month.

The girls were released from the hospital on Feb. 27, and that gave the medical staff an opportunity to present the Creekbaum family a farewell celebration, a full-circle moment.

It was a time when faces shared tears and smiles.

Creekbaum, 34, called being reunited with the same nurses “a very heart-warming moment” and one he never expected.

“It was great to see them and it was an experience of a lifetime,” he said. “To think that they cared for me, too. I couldn’t ask for anybody better than them. I’m still processing it over and over. I always heard the stories growing up about what happened to me in the hospital and how they saved my life.”

Then the stories came to life.

Kim Morgan, a nurse practitioner in the NICU, was one of those who cared for Creekbaum and his twin daughters. Morgan has worked at Miami Valley Hospital for 39 years and said she can only remember the names of a few babies.