McCrabb: Father returns to same NICU where he spent months as a preemie

The nurses who cared for Brandon Creekbaum in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital had no idea what they would experience 35 years later.
When Creekbaum was born at 24 weeks on June 15, 1991, he weighed 1 pound, 9 ounces. One of his nurses said babies born that severely premature were fortunate to survive 35 years ago.
Now fast forward to Feb. 6, 2026.
Brandon and Lacey Creekbaum, of Middletown, with a 2-year-old son at home, became parents of twin girls, Iris and Lyla, who were born prematurely at 32 weeks.
So Creekbaum found himself back at Miami Valley Hospital in the same NICU where he spent several months fighting for his life.
And some of the nurses who cared for Creekbaum 35 years ago also cared for his twins last month.
The girls were released from the hospital on Feb. 27, and that gave the medical staff an opportunity to present the Creekbaum family a farewell celebration, a full-circle moment.
It was a time when faces shared tears and smiles.
Creekbaum, 34, called being reunited with the same nurses “a very heart-warming moment” and one he never expected.
“It was great to see them and it was an experience of a lifetime,” he said. “To think that they cared for me, too. I couldn’t ask for anybody better than them. I’m still processing it over and over. I always heard the stories growing up about what happened to me in the hospital and how they saved my life.”
Then the stories came to life.
Kim Morgan, a nurse practitioner in the NICU, was one of those who cared for Creekbaum and his twin daughters. Morgan has worked at Miami Valley Hospital for 39 years and said she can only remember the names of a few babies.
Brandon Kyle Creekbaum is one of them.
When Morgan heard about the Creekbaum twins the name “just clicked,” she said.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It brings tears to my eyes.”
She and Creekbaum hugged for several seconds.
“I just cried,” she said.
Morgan was told the medical staff at MVH not only saved Creekbaum’s life 35 years ago, but allowed him to become a father of one son, Bryar and twin daughters.
She had never let her mind go there.
“It takes a team to take care of a baby and family,” Morgan said. “I had a part in that. That’s why it’s so overwhelming.”
Morgan said after working in the NICU for one month, she knew she’d never leave.
And she hasn’t.
“I’m meant to be here,” said Morgan, 61, who works part-time. “I can’t give this up yet.”
Creekbaum, who is on medical disability, was asked what lesson everyone can learn from his life experience, from being a preemie to a father of three preemies.
He repeated the question to his wife who was sitting nearby.
“God is good,” she said. “Very good.”
In the Creekbaum’s case that would be very, very, very good.
Columnist Rick McCrabb writes about local people and events every Sunday. If you have an idea for a story, contact him at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.
TALE OF THE TAPE
Three members of the Creekbaum family were born premature and were cared for by the same nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
- Father: Brandon Creekbaum. Born: June 15, 1991 at 24 weeks. Length: 13 3/4 inches. Weight: 1 pound, 9 ounces
- Daughter: Iris Creekbaum. Born: Feb. 6, 2026 at 32 weeks. Length: 16 inches. Weight: 3 pounds, 7 ounces
- Daughter: Lyla Creekbaum. Born: Feb. 6, 2026 at 32 weeks. Length: 16 1/2 inches. Weight: 4 pounds, 1 ounce
