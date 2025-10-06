McCrabb: Couple’s advice after completing Great Loop is ‘Life is short’

After years of boating with their six children on the Ohio River and Caesar Creek Lake, the Middletown couple recently realized a 30-year-old dream by completing one of the world’s most unique adventures, America’s Great Loop.

They received their BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association.

The degree is given in recognition of completing the Great Loop, a 6,000-mile journey that circumnavigates the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico, and around the southern tip of Florida.

About 150 boats complete the Great Loop each year, making it a feat more unique than swimming the English Channel or climbing Mount Everest.

The Brockmans departed Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Sept. 9, 2024 and returned on Aug. 28, 2025, 353 days later.

Only Gilligan’s Island’s “three-hour tour” had more adventures.

The trip included 5,023 nautical miles, 569 boat hours on their 48-foot Ocean Alexander named Hiatus Too that averaged 8.8 knots with a maximum speed of 22.2 knots.

Beth kept an impeccable daily journal that detailed all their stops along the way. The trip was chronicled on website www.hiatustoo.com that allowed family and friends to follow along.

They took prolonged breaks that allowed them to visit with relatives, including some of their 20 grandchildren, and spend additional time with follow Loopers and local residents they met during their journey.

This was more than a year-long boat cruise. It was an educational experience in a water classroom.

In addition to facing the challenges inherent to long-distance cruising, the couple enjoyed unparalleled views of the U.S. and Canada from the distinct vantage point of the water’s edge, they said.

The Brockmans, both 64 years old, laughed when asked what it was like spending nearly a year together, mostly on a boat.

Sometimes they communicated on two-way radios through a headset, a device called “a marriage saver.”

Mostly, their discussions related to the boat’s operation were “even keel,” said Brockman, a retired Middletown pediatric dentist.

Their evenings were spent watching the sunset, mornings watching the sunrise. Then they repeated the process or shared a nice dinner or glass of wine with local residents.

Part-time boaters, part-time tourists.

“We love meeting people and getting an understanding why they’re different than us,” Beth said. “That gets you out of the box you think in.”

Of course, there were some bumpy moments. One day, early in the trip, Beth said she wasn’t properly dressed for the weather, and once the winds picked up, she told her husband: “Turn the boat around. I’m done.“

He responded: “Not today. That’s not an option.”

They’re thankful they continued and finished their dream vacation.

Beth, whose paternal grandmother immigrated to the United States from Ireland more than 100 years ago, will always cherish seeing the Statue of Liberty from their boat.

She called that “a goosebump moment” and the “most moving moment” of the trip.

“We realized how lucky and blessed we are,” she said.