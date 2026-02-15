McCrabb: Couple celebrates 50th anniversary after two divorces

Fifty years of marital bliss is called the Golden Anniversary for a reason.

To mark the occasion, some of the children and grandchildren of Chuck and Judy Holland recently hosted a surprise 50th wedding anniversary at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown.

There was a large sheet cake from Central Pastry sitting on a table, number 5 and number 0 helium balloons floating in the air, anniversary cards placed in a plastic box, and fittingly, exactly 50 guests, at the party.

But what some of them may not have known is the Hollands celebrated 50 years of marriage, only after they both suffered two failed marriages.

“Talk about rare,” said Lisa Ferrell, one of Judy’s five children from her first marriage.

They both were married for more than 10 years the first time, followed by marriages that lasted less than one year, and now, 50 years and counting.

Since you’re thinking it, I’ll write it: “The third time’s a charm.”

Chuck Holland, 87, was 19 when he married the first time. That marriage lasted 14 years and produced one son and one daughter. His second marriage, he said, lasted about one year.

“A mistake,” he said. “We don’t even count that one.”

Then in August 1975, he was introduced to Judy, whom he dated for seven months before marrying her on Feb. 7, 1976.

When asked about being married that long after two divorces, Holland said: “It’s really amazing that people get along for 50 years, day in and day out.“

His wife’s answer: “I listen to him. He listens to me. We get problems solved together.”

She has five children, two sons and three daughters, from her first marriage, and the blended family has 16 grandchildren.

Chuck Holland, who dropped out of high school, later earned his GED so he could work for the city of Middletown, first as a mechanic, then as a firefighter.

Judy Holland, 83, walked down the aisle for the first time as a 16-year-old. She was married for 12 years.

She remarried in 1971, and was divorced after six months. The marriage license barely had time to dry.

She completed the 11th grade, earned her GED and worked in the city of Middletown water department and tax department.

From those humbling beginnings, the Hollands are now proud members of the Golden Anniversary club.

Ferrell was asked what she thinks about after watching her parents the last 50 years.

“I feel pride,” she said. “I’m very proud of my parents for what they have accomplished. It’s great that they’re still alive and doing things.”

Columnist Rick McCrabb writes about local people and events every Sunday. If you have an idea for a story, contact him at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.